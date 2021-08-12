Fantasy Football 2021: Ranking Top QBs Heading into the Season

0 of 5

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Longtime fantasy powerhouse Drew Brees has moved on to the greener pastures of retirement, but there's no shortage of elite signal-callers left on the board as fantasy football draft season approaches.

And while everyone's draft strategy has its own unique twists, landing an elite-level quarterback—versus say, a mid-tier starter—could be the difference between the playoff fringe and competing for a championship. Last year's game-changer was Josh Allen, who jumped from a middling 18.6 points per game in 2019 to lead all quarterbacks who played the full 16 regular-season games with 25.3 points per contest.

Pre-injury, Cowboys star Dak Prescott was on a tear (27.3 PPG) and could yet again be a fantasy monster if he's recovered from the ankle injury that sidelined him for most of last season.

But without further ado, here are the five can't-miss QBs you'll regret passing on if you have the opportunity to draft them.