Fantasy Football 2021: Red Flags You Need to Avoid

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Drafting in season-long fantasy leagues is a game of speculation. Managers are betting on how they think a player will perform throughout a season.

Some gambles are bigger than others, and betting on risk-reward players is best left to the later rounds. Having a 10th-round sleeper not pan out is less disastrous than seeing a second-round centerpiece bust.

Busts do happen in the early rounds, however. Consistently productive or reliably "safe" players can be hampered by lingering injuries, age, changes to supporting cast/scheme or incoming competition. These situations can create red flags for players viewed as can't-miss fantasy prospects.

We'll examine some red flags to avoid among the top 12 quarterbacks and tight ends, along with the top 20 running backs and receivers, based on average draft position (ADP) for point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.