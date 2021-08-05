Hall of Fame Game Takeaways: Chase Claypool Looks Like Steelers' Dominant WR

1 of 6

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Several of the Steelers starters sat out Thursday's preseason opener, but second-year wideout Chase Claypool was in the lineup early. Pittsburgh's 2020 rookie standout did not disappoint.

Claypool flashed both his speed and his route-running savvy during the opening half. He caught three of four targets for 62 yards, including a 45-yard reception from quarterback Mason Rudolph. There was a brief scare as he came up injured on the long catch, but it appeared he was merely shaken up by an awkward landing.

"Reached out for it and had to dive to catch it," ESPN's Brooke Pryor tweeted. "Tried to get up and run for a few extra yards before he's tackled. He was down on the field for a while, but walks off. I'd say that's it for Claypool."

Claypool, who was taken in the second round of the 2020 draft, showed the skills of a complete, No. 1-caliber receiver during his preseason debut.

The Notre Dame product was impressive as a rookie, finishing with 873 receiving yards, 16 rushing yards and 11 combined touchdowns. If Claypool's performance on Thursday night—without starter Ben Roethlisberger—is an accurate indication of his development, he could be even better in 2021.