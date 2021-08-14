1 Thing We've Learned About Every NFL Team During 2021 Training Camp

1 of 32

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals drafted middle linebacker Zaven Collins 16th overall this year and in May gave veteran Jordan Hicks permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hicks, 29, tallied 118 combined tackles last season but won't see the same amount of usage in 2021, with general manager Steve Keim making it clear the team feels it played him too much last year. But Keim told Arizona Sports’ Doug & Wolf that the veteran is in camp and will play a role, according to Kevin Zimmerman.

“Right now, he’s in camp competing," Keim said. "He’s having the best camp I’ve seen him have, and Jordan Hicks is going to help us win football games this year. He knows that and he’s willing to do it and he’s selfless and I’m excited he’s still with us.”

But ESPN's Josh Weinfuss feels Hicks could be cut at the end of camp if he isn't traded. There's no easy way to see which way it will go, especially with Hicks carrying a $6 million dead cap charge.