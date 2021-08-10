NFL Players with More to Prove Before Receiving Mega Contract Extensions

0 of 9

It's easy for fans to become numb to some of the money that gets thrown around in modern NFL contracts. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just signed a six-year, $258 million extension, which somehow doesn't feel all that huge in the wake of the 10-year, $450 million extension that Patrick Mahomes signed last offseason.

The reality, though, is that extensions like Allen's—and Darius Leonard's recent five-year, $98.5 million deal with the Colts—do represent massive financial commitments by NFL franchises. They can heavily impact a team's salary-cap situation and therefore carry inherent risk.

While getting a jump on rising market values may seem like a good idea, prematurely extending players can come back to bite a franchise hard. The Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles experienced this when they signed their quarterbacks—Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, respectively—to early extensions in 2019. Two years later, Wentz and Goff are both with new teams.

Locking up Allen and Leonard—and perhaps some other proven young players in line for deals, like Jamal Adams, T.J. Watt, Lamar Jackson and Quenton Nelson—may be prudent decisions. However, plenty of other rising stars have much more to prove before they can be considered relatively risk-free investments.

Here, we'll examine nine budding standouts currently eligible for contract extensions who still need to prove themselves worthy of that big second contract in 2021.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.