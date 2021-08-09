NFL Players Most Likely to Be Traded Before Start of 2021 Season

0 of 6

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL offseason has seen numerous trades, with deals coming in even before the start of free agency. Quarterbacks headlined the early wave—Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater all found new homes—though deals for players like Julio Jones and Orlando Brown Jr. may be just as impactful.

While the prime trading period has ended, we're likely to see another marquee deal or two before the start of the regular season. Preseason trades have become more common, as some teams look for last-minute solutions for roster issues and others look to get value for players who might otherwise be released.

Two years ago, for example, the Houston Texans made a play for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in late August.

Which players are most likely to be on the move between now and the start of the regular season? That's what we'll focus on here. We'll examine six players who have either already been involved in trade speculation or for whom a deal would be logical—based on factors like contract status, roster makeup and potential return.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.