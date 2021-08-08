5 NHL Trades That Should Happen After 1st Wave of Free Agency

3 of 5

The St. Louis Blues have spent weeks attempting to trade Vladimir Tarasenko.

On July 29, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford speculated the New York Islanders could be in the mix for the 29-year-old winger, possibly joining the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils as teams with definite interest. With the Blues signing winger Brandon Saad (five years, $22.5 million) for somewhat less than expected, Rutherford wondered if general manager Doug Armstrong would consider retaining part of Tarasenko's $7.5 million cap hit through 2022-23 as part of a trade.

Rutherford suggested the Islanders might have to include restricted free-agent winger Anthony Beauvillier in return. His colleague, Arthur Staple, doubted Beauvillier's going anywhere, as the Blues already have a full group of wingers, even without Tarasenko. He also felt the Blues aren't in any position to seek a young top-nine forward in return.

The Islanders have $11.9 million of projected cap space, with Beauvillier and fellow RFA Ilya Sorokin to sign. Staple thinks Isles GM Lou Lamoriello has already inked unrestricted free agents such as Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas and Zach Parise. He speculated Lamoriello hasn't announced those moves because he doesn't want other clubs to know how much cap space he actually has left.

If the Blues retain part of Tarasenko's salary and accept a draft pick and/or a prospect or a depth defenseman such as Thomas Hickey, Staple believes the Isles would still have to shed a winger. He proposed shopping Josh Bailey in a separate deal with another club. The 31-year-old has three years left on his contract with an annual average value of $5 million.

It's a complicated move but one that could work for both clubs. The Blues would get most of Tarasenko's cap hit off their books, and his departure would be offset by the recent addition of Pavel Buchnevich. The Islanders, meanwhile, would get a proven sniper with Stanley Cup experience to bolster their offense for a championship run over the next two seasons.