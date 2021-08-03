Fantasy Football 2021: Sleeper Cheat Sheet and Strategy Tips for Mock Drafts

2 of 4

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sleepers to Target

Michael Carter, New York Jets

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

Phillip Lindsay, Houston Texans

These three running backs all have an average draft position in the eighth round or later. If any of them remain on the board at that point in your draft, try your best to scoop one of them up.

Michael Carter could end up taking over as the Jets' lead running back during his rookie season. He's already been working with the first-team offense early in training camp, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, which is a good indication of what the team thinks of its 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

AJ Dillon will be the primary backup to Aaron Jones in the Packers backfield this year, which should give him more opportunities than in 2020, when he had only 48 touches as a rookie. He's also a great handcuff in case Jones gets injured.

The Texans have a crowded backfield picture, with David Johnson, Lindsay, Mark Ingram II and Rex Burkhead all on their roster. If Johnson and Ingram continue to underperform, Lindsay could end up earning a large share of the touches, making him an intriguing fantasy option.

Strategy Tip: It's OK to Not Draft an RB in the 1st Round

A lot of running backs will come off the board in the opening round of your draft. And unless you have a top-four pick (when you should take one of Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry or Alvin Kamara), it's OK to use your top pick on a wide receiver or even tight end Travis Kelce.

There have been years when taking a running back in the first round seems like a necessity because of the drop-off in quality, but that's not the case in 2021.

Young, high-potential backs such as Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire should be available in the second round, and others such as Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery and Miles Sanders will likely fall into the third round.

Still make sure you have at least two clear starters at running back on your roster, which likely requires taking both in the first three or four rounds. But it'll be fine to pass over the RBs in Round 1.