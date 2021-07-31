NFL Dominoes Left to Fall for 2021 Season Entering August

0 of 6

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

The big NFL dominoes keep falling as training camps get rolling.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have patched things up, which was the biggest domino to consider before camps opened. Second overall pick Zach Wilson inked his rookie deal with the New York Jets, helping to cement all 259 picks as under contract.

So what's next? Some major free agents remain on the market, big extensions need to get done, trades could happen and notable position battles are on deck, to name a few.

Here's a look at the biggest dominoes yet to fall as the NFL calendar turns to August.