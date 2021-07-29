Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Dak Prescott Out 'A Couple Days' with Shoulder Issue

1 of 9

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season went up in flames when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. The 28-year-old's return has been easily the biggest story of the offseason in Big D.

Now, Dallas fans are yet again holding their breath after their star signal-caller left practice early Wednesday with soreness in his throwing shoulder. However, it appears that was more precautionary than precarious.

An MRI on Prescott's shoulder showed only a muscle strain, and he said there's nothing to be overly worried about, per the team's website.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far," Prescott said. "Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott should be back to throwing soon, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"I don't know if you put him in a limited category," he said. "He'll do all the run game stuff, all the footwork stuff. But we've just gotta shut him down from throwing for a couple days."

Given how Prescott's 2020 campaign ended and the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in the offseason, the unease level in Dallas understandably might be at "hand me the Pepto" level until he's back on the field.