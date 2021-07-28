NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Davante Adams Deserves The Bag

2 of 7

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers answered the offseason's biggest question about whether he would be at Green Bay Packers training camp on Tuesday. The next step is understanding why and when the showdown between the quarterback and the organization truly began.

When asked about the festering situation Wednesday, Rodgers told reporters:

"I think it was a lot of things that transpired. This wasn't a draft-day thing. Started the conversation in February after the season ended, and I just expressed my desire to be more involved in conversations that directly affected my job.



"Also, I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from some of the mistakes made in the past, in my opinion, about the way some of the outgoing veterans were treated and just the fact we didn't retain a number of players that I feel were core players to our foundation, our locker room. ... Guys who were exceptional players for us, great locker room guys, high-character guys, many of whom weren't offered a contract at all or were extremely low-balled or were maybe, in my opinion, not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature and high character deserve.

"And then it kind of progressed from there into a commitment for the 2021 season and beyond that wasn't really given any time."

The reigning MVP fully understands his value to his organization, and it extends beyond his performance and pay. But the front office never allowed him to help beyond his typical duties as a quarterback. As a result, frustration developed and festered over the past year.

Now, the two sides know where they stand. This season will seemingly be Rodgers' last dance with the Packers, and everyone knows exactly why and who to blame.

Hey, at least Rogers forced the Packers to trade for veteran receiver Randall Cobb on Wednesday. That's one feather in the quarterback's cap.