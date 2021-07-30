B/R App Community Training Camp Questions: Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones and More

1 of 9

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Who will be the starting QB for the Patriots Week 1? — @Zo500

As it happens, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked this very question (or at least a similar one) as camp opened. As Mark Inabinett wrote for AL.com, the answer he gave was very Belichick-ian.

"Every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance in whatever our role or capacity is," Belichick said. "It's a new season. We've done some things in the spring, but this is really the start of football season in terms of the team-building part here in training camp. We all have a lot of work to do. That includes all of us, so until we go out and do anything, then it's pretty much a clean slate."

Well that clears that up.

As worded, this is an easy question—barring an injury or a complete faceplant, Cam Newton will be under center when the Pats host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

The bigger question is whether he should be.

With a year of experience in Josh McDaniels' offense under his belt and an actual offseason, it's not unreasonable to expect that he'll improve on last year's mostly miserable season. But at 32, Newton is what he is—all those years of taking hits in Carolina have taken their toll.

Is rookie Mac Jones ready to lead an NFL offense? No one knows, although he fared well in OTAs. But he's a better arm talent than Newton is (at this point in his career) before ever having set foot on the field in a game that counts. Jones completed over 77 percent of his passes with 41 touchdowns in 2020. Newton threw eight scoring passes all season long and averaged a full four fewer yards per attempt.

Belichick will most likely make the safer call to open the season and go with Newton's experience. But the 2015 NFL MVP will have precious little margin for error.