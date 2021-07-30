The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of Preseason

0 of 8

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Some of the biggest NFL free-agent dominoes have yet to fall with the 2021 preseason rapidly approaching.

Headlined by edge-rusher Justin Houston, a few major names at premium positions remain available. Whether it's waiting for the right contract, fit or merely until an opening appears, several free agents could instantly boost teams in need.

Below, we'll look at the top available names left on the free-agent market. Past and projected production plays a big part, as do positional value and holes that the players can fill. We'll also outline best remaining fits for each player based on team needs.