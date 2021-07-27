Klutch Sports to Launch NFT Collection for Its 2021 NBA Draft Rookie Class

Associated Press

Klutch Sports Group will release an NFT collection to celebrate its rookie class during the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday.

The agency represents six players in the class: Moses Moody, Jalen Johnson, Kai Jones, Brandon Boston Jr., Jericho Sims and Scottie Lewis. As each player is selected, Klutch will release freshly customized digital art for each player as a non-fungible token that will be available for auction at Notables.co.

A unique NFT will also be created to honor Terrence Clarke, a draft prospect who died in a car accident in April. Funds from this sale will go toward the Clarke Family Fund.

Clarke and Boston were teammates at Kentucky last season.

"Working with Notables to help our rookies make unique connections with fans and monetize their name and likeness has been such a rewarding experience," Klutch Sports COO Fara Leff said in a statement. "And more importantly, we're thrilled that this collection also honors Terrence's legacy and provides some support to his family throughout this process."

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This release will look to continue a trend of highly sought-after NFTs, especially among NBA players. Fellow Klutch Sports client LeBron James has the highest-priced moment ever sold at NBA Top Shots at $387,600.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Moody to be the first of this group off the board with the former Arkansas guard going No. 7 overall in his latest mock draft. Duke's Jalen Johnson and Texas' Kai Jones are also potential lottery picks.