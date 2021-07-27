Final Predictions for 2021 NHL Free Agency

0 of 6

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The NHL's annual free-agent market opens this year on Wednesday, July 28 at noon ET. Most of the top free agents won't be available for long. Many are usually signed before the end of the first day.

A handful of notable free agents are already off the market, the most recent being Taylor Hall re-signing with the Boston Bruins. On June 30, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins inked an eight-year, $41 million deal to remain with the Edmonton Oilers, who also intend to sign Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman on Wednesday.

Several others could also re-sign with their current clubs before July 28. Most, however, could hit the open market on Wednesday.

Where could free-agent stars such as Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton end up? Here are our final predictions on where they could go, factoring in player performance, previous contracts and team roster requirements. We've excluded Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask as he is expected to be sidelined until January or February 2022 recovering from hip surgery.