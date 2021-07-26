Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are banking on having a healthy roster in 2021. This is a team that went 6-10 in 2020, but the return of players like quarterback Dak Prescott, tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin from injuries could be enough to put Dallas back in the playoff mix.

The Cowboys did make a few key additions during the offseason too. They brought in Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and rookie Micah Parsons to help bolster their 23rd-ranked defense.

On paper, the Cowboys don't have many glaring weaknesses, and they look to be legitimate players in the NFC East race. However, this doesn't mean that there isn't room to make a few more additions before the start of the regular season.

Dallas may have to go the budget route and/or free up some cap space—they only have $5.4 million available, per Over The Cap—but signing another free agent contract or two shouldn't be out of the question.

Here we will examine three free agents Dallas should consider as training camp continues.