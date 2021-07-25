NBC Olympics Schedule 2021: Tokyo TV Guide, Live Stream and Sunday Predictions

David Goldman/Associated Press

The U.S. softball team has already clinched its spot in the gold medal game at the Olympic Games. Meanwhile, the U.S. men's basketball team has yet to play its first game, but it will hope to make a similar run in Tokyo.

Sunday will be another big day for Americans, as both of these teams will be in action. And there will be plenty more Olympic events to watch as well.

The men's basketball team will begin its Olympic run when it takes on France at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock. It's the first of three games that will be contested during group play.

The softball team, which is already 4-0, plays Japan, also 4-0, on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. It should be an exciting game between the best teams in the Olympics in a preview of the gold medal game.

Here's more on the Olympic action that can be watched Sunday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sunday TV, Live-Stream Schedule

6-11 a.m. ET, Peacock

Women's gymnastics, men's basketball

8 a.m.-12:15 p.m. ET, NBC

Swimming, women's three-on-three basketball, beach volleyball

5:30-9 p.m. ET, USA Network

Men's triathlon, beach volleyball

7-9:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Men's triathlon

8 p.m.-2 a.m. ET, CNBC

Women's skateboarding, men's rugby

9-11 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Softball

9:30-11:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Swimming

Events can be streamed live at NBCOlympics.com.

Preview, Predictions

Earlier in July, the U.S. men's basketball team didn't look great in its exhibition games to prepare for the Olympics. The Americans lost their contests to Nigeria on July 10 and Australia on July 12.

However, Team USA got back on track before leaving for Tokyo. It beat Argentina on July 13 and Spain on July 18. That could be a better indication of how the Americans will fare during Olympic play.

During group play, Team USA will face France, Iran and the Czech Republic. And the Americans know that other teams are going to be looking to take them down.

"I think every team wants to beat us," U.S. forward Kevin Durant said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "Everybody wants to see us lose, so every game has a little bit more pressure to it."

France is not going to beat Team USA, though. It could keep the game competitive, as its top players include Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier and Frank Ntilikina. But France lost to Japan and Spain during exhibition play, which suggests how it might stack up against Team USA.

There are going to be some challenges for Team USA as it looks to win the gold medal for the fourth straight Summer Olympics. But expect it get off to a strong start with a win over France.

The U.S. softball team has not only won each of its first four games but has done so in dominating fashion. No matter what happens in its game against Japan, it will be playing in the gold medal game Tuesday. And so will the host nation.

Team USA has allowed only one run so far, which came in its 2-1 win over Australia last time out. The Americans have also defeated Italy, Canada and Mexico since arriving in Tokyo.

But it was always apparent that Japan was going to be Team USA's toughest competition on the softball field. The last time softball was included in the Olympics in 2008, Japan defeated the U.S. in the gold medal game. So the Americans are seeking revenge.

"Hopefully, get back on an airplane to go across the Pacific undefeated," Team USA coach Ken Eriksen said, per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

Team USA may win the gold medal, but it won't go undefeated. Japan is going to be its toughest competition yet, and while the result of this game won't affect anything, it will be an opportunity for these teams to go head-to-head before the upcoming high-stakes contest. For Japan, it's a chance for the host nation to make a statement.

Japan will win a low-scoring game to hand Team USA its first loss. But don't be surprised if this matchup goes the other way when the teams meet again Tuesday with the gold medal on the line.