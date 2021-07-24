Winners and Losers of Round 1 of the 2021 NHL Draft

0 of 7

It was the ice hockey equivalent of a virtual debutante party.

The next generation of NHL stars took initial strides onto a global stage Friday night when the league held the first round of its annual selection process from myriad North American sites.

The draft was broadcast live on ESPN2 in Bristol, Connecticut, while NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman appeared from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Bettman pivoted to various team executives and personnel at their respective facilities for the actual picks, which were followed by the requisite reaction shots with the players and their families.

It was the second straight remote draft session for the NHL, though Bettman said the league will return to an in-person draft next year at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

As for the Canadiens, they made the most controversial pick at No. 31 when they chose defenseman Logan Mailloux days after he'd renounced himself from the draft.

Mailloux's statement came in the wake of a report by Katie Strang and Corey Pronman of The Athletic reporting that he took a photograph of a woman performing a sexual act without her consent and circulated it among some of his teammates.

The Canadiens said in a statement they "are aware of the situation" he's involved in and they are "by no means" minimizing the severity of his actions.

Rounds two through seven will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday on NHL Network.

The B/R ice hockey team was on hand for the whole process and went through the picks with a fine-tooth comb to come up with a list of real winners and losers.

