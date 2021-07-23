NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Lamar Jackson, Zach Ertz and More

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The impending arrival of NFL training camps means an escalation in buzz in the rumors market.

Both go hand-in-hand because as players report to camps around the league, details like holdouts and contracts start to move to the forefront of the line. Add in actual positional battles and a strong remaining free-agent class, and an uptick on the rumor mill is inevitable.

Granted, it's hard to see anything trumping the heavyweight item that was the Atlanta Falcons shipping Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason. But the most notable buzz includes some major names, notably a former MVP quarterback.

Here's a look at the latest rumors from the market.