10 NFL Veterans Who Have More to Prove to Get into Hall of Fame

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

For most NFL players, winning Super Bowls is more important than any individual accolade. The one possible exception is a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Only the best of the best ever to play the game end up enshrined in Canton, and while some Hall of Famers might trade in their bust for a Lombardi Trophy, most would not. Dan Marino, arguably the best quarterback to never win a Super Bowl, is among the latter group.

Drew Brees, who retired this offseason, is likely to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Julio Jones and Aaron Donald probably will be as well. However, some of the game's biggest stars aren't there quite yet.

Here, we'll examine 10 current players who are on the cusp of being Hall of Fame-worthy but still have more left to prove. These are repeat Pro Bowlers and All-Pros, statistical league leaders and/or have the longevity and consistency needed to be considered among the best in NFL history.

We'll examine their resumes, their outlooks for the 2021 season and what they still need to accomplish to lock up spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Players are listed in alphabetical order.