NFL Teams That Have the Most Work to Do Before 2021 Season Starts

1 of 5

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Will he or won't he?



Many different variations of the previous question dominated the NFL offseason, as the league's reigning MVP, Aaron Rodgers, expressed his displeasure—directly or indirectly—with the Green Bay Packers organization.

The Packers are a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers. After all, the team made two consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances. Green Bay is counted among the best its conference has to offer.

But an asterisk exists until everyone knows whether Rodgers will end his holdout and join the team for training camp. Until then, the Packers must work on mending fences and getting the face of the franchise into the building to prepare for yet another season.

"But ask me what I think, and I'll tell you that Rodgers will probably get some sort of contract extension, and things will wind up being fine in the short term (with some of the long-term remaining a 'beautiful mystery')," Breer wrote. "As of right now, maybe he'd still like to play elsewhere. But from a football standpoint, it's hard to see where he'd be in a better situation to win another MVP or another Super Bowl."

Earlier this month, Rodgers discussed how he improved his mental health with some time away from everything.

"I've just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind," the 37-year-old said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "What habits can I form that allows me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that's what I've been doing."



If the Packers can't bridge the gap, the organization has an entirely different scenario to work with. With sky-high expectations among cheeseheads, Jordan Love must show he's capable of taking over the offense and not be a hindrance. Head coach Matt LaFleur is in a difficult situation because Rodgers is one of the greatest of all time, while the staff may be trying to figure out how to adjust the offense and take advantage of Love's skill set.