WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
WWE returned to the road with Friday's SmackDown and the WWE Universe welcomed the Superstars back with open arms. Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view marks the first major event since WrestleMania that will have fans in attendance, so it should be a wild crowd.
The card for this show has been built up over the past several weeks. The WWE and universal title bouts could be considered WrestleMania-caliber contests, but it's the titular ladder matches that define this show.
Whoever wins the Money in the Bank briefcase will have the right to challenge any champion at any time. With a success rate of roughly 85%, it's almost a guarantee that winning this match will lead to a world title.
In addition to the two adder matches, we will see the Raw and SmackDown tag titles defended in separate bouts, the Raw Women's Championship will be on the line and both the WWE and Universal titles will be up for grabs.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know for Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.
Money in the Bank Card
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championships
- AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Viking Raiders (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (Raw Women's Championship)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Edge (Universal Championship)
- Asuka, Nikki A.S.H., Naomi, Natalya, Tamina, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss (Women's Money in the Bank)
- Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and John Morrison (Men's Money in the Bank)
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, TX
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One and Series S/X
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch the pay-per-view. International fans will still use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The one-hour kickoff show will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching Money in the Bank on WWE Network.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
Other Money in the Bank Thoughts
With this being WWE's first PPV with full attendance since Elimination Chamber 2020, the WWE Universe likely expects some special moments and big surprises at the event.
The two matches WWE booked with the most ability to shock fans are the Money in the Bank bouts. With eight competitors in each match, management has several options that would be genuine surprises.
Some are also hoping to see KofiMania 2.0 begin with a victory over Lashley for the WWE title, but after The All Mighty appeared to shed his ego and find his aggression on Monday, Kingston's chances seem slim.
Depending on how WWE lays out the card, we could see a cash-in the same night if one of the MITB bouts takes place before the major title matches. Just imagine the reaction if Edge won his first world title in a decade only to lose it moments later to Big E or Ricochet.
What if Ripley successfully fends off Charlotte just to lose the belt to someone like Asuka or Liv Morgan? WWE has the opportunity to book some shocking moments if it sets everything up in a certain order.
The lineup for this show has some potential bangers on the card, so regardless of who wins the briefcases, we should be in for a fun show.
Who do you hope to see win the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches?