WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE returned to the road with Friday's SmackDown and the WWE Universe welcomed the Superstars back with open arms. Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view marks the first major event since WrestleMania that will have fans in attendance, so it should be a wild crowd.

The card for this show has been built up over the past several weeks. The WWE and universal title bouts could be considered WrestleMania-caliber contests, but it's the titular ladder matches that define this show.

Whoever wins the Money in the Bank briefcase will have the right to challenge any champion at any time. With a success rate of roughly 85%, it's almost a guarantee that winning this match will lead to a world title.

In addition to the two adder matches, we will see the Raw and SmackDown tag titles defended in separate bouts, the Raw Women's Championship will be on the line and both the WWE and Universal titles will be up for grabs.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know for Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.