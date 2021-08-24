Mets' Francisco Lindor to Return from Oblique Injury vs. Giants

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.

He's been out with an oblique strain since New York's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 16.

Lindor, 27, is hitting .228 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 87 games for the Mets after signing a 10-year, $341 million extension in April. He arrived in New York following a trade from Cleveland, where he spent the first six years of his big league career.

The four-time All-Star has been one of baseball's best infielders in baseball since 2015, finishing in the top 15 in the American League MVP voting on four occasions. He also earned two Silver Slugger and two Gold Glove awards with Cleveland.

Thanks in part to his efforts, Cleveland made the 2016 World Series, where it fell in seven games to the Chicago Cubs. Cleveland was a winning team throughout Lindor's tenure, reaching the playoffs four times.

However, Lindor was set to hit free agency, and the Ohio club traded the superstar instead of handing him a megadeal.

Lindor hasn't found the same success in New York, as he was hitting .182 in late May to start a sluggish season. But he rebounded somewhat in the power department, showing the pop that made him one of the most dangerous hitters in the game.

The Mets are counting on him to do that and more to help them close the 6.5-game gap on first-place Atlanta in the National League East.