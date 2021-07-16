NBA Finals 2021: Bucks vs. Suns Game 5 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA Finals have been a showcase of the top individual talents on the rosters of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had back-to-back 40-point performances in Games 2 and 3, while Devin Booker eclipsed that threshold in Game 4.

The high output from the marquee players has narrowed down the player prop betting scope to three stars on each side.

However, there is one role player who has consistently outperformed his player points prop and is worth a look alongside the stars for Game 5.

Phoenix's Cameron Johnson is averaging 10.5 points per game in the series. He is in a good position to hit his over again with another single-digit point prop.

NBA Finals Game 5 Odds

Spread: Phoenix -4

Over/Under: 218.5

Money Line: Phoenix -172 (bet $172 to win $100); Milwaukee +144 (bet $100 to win $144)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop Predictions

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 33.5 (-112)

One thing you do not have to worry about with the Bucks stars is their shot output.

Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday accounted for 233 of the Bucks' 368 field-goal attempts through four games.

Antetokounmpo is second on the roster to Middleton in individual field-goal attempts with 75. He leads Milwaukee with 32.3 points per game in the series thanks to his consecutive 40-point games.

The key for Antetokounmpo's points over hitting is his time spent at the free-throw line. In Games 2 and 3, he went 24-for-35 from the charity stripe.

If he can attack the rim and get some of Phoenix's players in foul trouble, like Booker was in Game 4, he can bolster his point total by five to 10 points.

On Wednesday, Antetokounmpo only attempted eight free throws on his way to scoring 26 points.

As long as he attempts a double-digit number of free throws and continues to shoot at a high volume, Antetokounmpo should have no problem producing at least 34 points and hitting his over.

Cameron Johnson Over 9.5 (+104)

Cameron Johnson has been the most effective bench player in the series.

The Phoenix forward found his way into double figures in three of the four NBA Finals games, and he should have no problem reaching that total again Saturday.

Johnson played over 30 minutes in Game 3 and was on the floor for 28 minutes in Game 4. The injuries suffered by Dario Saric and Torrey Craig allowed Johnson to play a larger role in a tighter rotation.

Johnson's point prop moved up to 9.5 for Game 5 from the lower totals it sat at earlier in the series, but it is still attainable because of his usage rates.

He is the most trustworthy Suns player outside of the starting five, and he can be more effective than Jae Crowder or Mikal Bridges on the offensive end at times. Johnson is averaging more assists and shooting better than both starters in the series.

If you are on Johnson's point prop, it is worth looking into his three-point prop as well, which should close at over/under 1.5. He hit multiple three-pointers in three of the four NBA Finals games.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.

