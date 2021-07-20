Predictions for the Biggest Matches of WWE Summerslam 2021 Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2021 may be one of the biggest shows the company has put on in years.

With WWE returning to the road for the first time in over 16 months, The Biggest Party of the Summer has the air of an event that could make a lasting impression.

Top stars are returning, and stories are building. As Raw and SmackDown ramp up to the pay-per-view on August 21, it feels like WrestleMania season.

Edge, John Cena and Goldberg all look to be major players in the build to the show against Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

The women's division is in flux, but it feels like the right time to revisit Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks. Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H. is an interesting new Raw women's champion alongside top challengers such as Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

SummerSlam has the air of something special, and it is interesting even this early on to speculate about the biggest matches and what will come out of each.