Predictions for the Biggest Matches of WWE Summerslam 2021 Card

Predictions for the Biggest Matches of WWE Summerslam 2021 CardJuly 20, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 may be one of the biggest shows the company has put on in years.
With WWE returning to the road for the first time in over 16 months, The Biggest Party of the Summer has the air of an event that could make a lasting impression.
Top stars are returning, and stories are building. As Raw and SmackDown ramp up to the pay-per-view on August 21, it feels like WrestleMania season.
Edge, John Cena and Goldberg all look to be major players in the build to the show against Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.
The women's division is in flux, but it feels like the right time to revisit Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks. Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H. is an interesting new Raw women's champion alongside top challengers such as Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.
SummerSlam has the air of something special, and it is interesting even this early on to speculate about the biggest matches and what will come out of each.
Raw Women's Championship: Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
It has been a chaotic 24 hours for the Raw women's division.
Charlotte Flair won the title off Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank on Sunday, but Nikki A.S.H. used her Money in the Bank contract to cash in on The Queen following her rematch against the Australian 24 hours later.
This sets up a dynamic that was at the heart of A.S.H. finding her calling. Nikki has previously defeated both women in fluke situations that have allowed her to build confidence all the way to the title.
It is now an underdog champion facing down two hungry competitors. The Scot will need to fight with everything she has to emerge victorious at SummerSlam.
A.S.H. has more than earned this run, though it is a shame Ripley's reign came to such a sudden halt. It will be interesting to see who will ultimately dethrone Nikki on this run.
Nikki is vulnerable, but this should be the moment to let her prove herself with the belt. She can have a great match against two women who have already proved themselves. And either can take the pinfall when it matters to keep the Scot going.
Early Prediction: Nikki pulls out another shocking win over two of the best in the division.
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Edge's return has set the stage for many huge matches in these final few years of his career, but none are quite as exciting as the challenge of Seth Rollins.
After missing out in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, Rollins attacked The Rated-R Superstar in the belief that he had stolen his spot as an opponent to Roman Reigns in the main event. The interference cost Edge the match and led to further physicality between the two men.
Rollins is one of the few wrestlers to get physical with The Rated-R Superstar during his retirement, which gives the two a rare history together. The Messiah is the heel who would have gladly ended Edge's career to benefit himself.
The story is clear, and the match will be fantastic. This is a chance to give SmackDown some depth in its top-billed feuds, although Edge vs. Rollins does not need any gold on the line to excite the fans.
At the end of the day, this contest could well steal the show at SummerSlam.
Early Prediction: Edge defeats Rollins thanks to some help from Cesaro.
WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg
After his victory over Kofi Kingston on Sunday, Bobby Lashley needs a fresh challenge that can help to define what a great champion he is. While Goldberg may not be the top star he once was, he remains a well-known talent who can put over great stars.
The All Mighty is a monster who has been built to dominate all others. While Kingston and Xavier Woods both picked up wins over the WWE champion, they only seemed to motivate him to get more serious. He now looks untouchable.
Goldberg last appeared in WWE action as a challenger to Drew McIntyre, who beat the Hall of Famer at the Royal Rumble in January. It was an important moment in solidifying The Scottish Warrior as one of the biggest stars in the modern era.
Lashley could use that same rub to elevate him to the next level. In many ways, he works like a young Goldberg. While he does not have an undefeated streak, he does have a pretty dominant record and a style to complement it.
This will likely be the weakest match on the card, but it could be the most important. Lashley would get a rub from one of the most well-known dominant forces in WWE history.
Early Prediction: Lashley takes down Goldberg in a short but fast-paced war.
SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair was a history-making moment at WrestleMania 37, a rare success story in execution and delivery from WWE. The match also won an ESPY for Best WWE Moment.
It is only right that WWE capitalizes on that by delivering a rematch on one of the biggest stages of the year. SummerSlam is the perfect time for The Boss to return and attempt to reclaim her throne in front of a raucous Las Vegas crowd.
The EST of WWE has held down the fort in Banks' absence. In fact, she has crafted her own legacy and quickly become a fan favorite. Although an injury to Bayley took away a huge match from the Money in the Bank card for her, she has continued to perform at the highest level.
Belair is a star and needs someone who can match her on a major stage. While the SmackDown women's division has evolved with fresh competitors to challenge the titleholder, that should come after she solidifies her reign.
The SmackDown Women's Championship has rarely felt bigger than right now. This is a match that could legitimately main-event SummerSlam, but there is one bigger contest.
Early Prediction: Belair retains to solidify her reign as SmackDown's top female star.
Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena
Roman Reigns has dominated everyone in his path as universal champion. He has looked unstoppable.
Who could challenge him next, though? Only a true star like John Cena.
The Champ returned at Money in the Bank on Sunday to a massive ovation from a crowd eager for a surprise. He immediately stepped up to Reigns, setting the stage for a major battle to come.
While the two men have faced each other in singles action only once before at a PPV, it wasn't even close to being the same situation. Cena was still one of WWE's top stars at No Mercy in 2017, while Reigns was finding his own footing as a major star.
At this point, Reigns has become the megastar WWE always knew he was. Meanwhile, Cena has been away from the ring while working as a leading actor in Hollywood. The former face of the company is an outsider these days, but he is, arguably, an even bigger name.
SummerSlam is supposed to be one of the biggest shows of the year. What could draw more eyes to this event than Cena attempting to capture a record 17th world championship against the biggest heel in recent WWE history?
Early Prediction: Reigns wins in impressive fashion and sends Cena back to Hollywood.