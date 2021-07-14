    AEW Fyter Fest, Night 1 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

    Erik Beaston@@ErikBeastonFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2021

    AEW Fyter Fest, Night 1 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

      Credit: All Elite Wrestling

      On the heels of a newsworthy episode that saw the debut of Malakai Black, AEW Dynamite presented Fyter Fest Night One Wednesday on TNT, with Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page headlining in the company's first-ever Coffin Match.

      What went down when the face-painted antihero of AEW battled All Ego in a match that sought to bring to an end their months-long rivalry?

      Find out now with this recap of it and the rest of the July 14 broadcast.

    Match Card

      Announced for Wednesday's show are:

         

      • Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page
      • IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson
      • FTW Championship Match: "The Machine" Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks
      • Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
      • Yuka Sakazaki vs. Penelope Ford
      • Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta
      • We hear from Hangman Page

         

      Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

