AJ Styles, Omos Beat Viking Raiders, Retain Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank

Credit: WWE.com

AJ Styles and Omos beat The Viking Raiders at Money in the Bank on Sunday to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The challengers put up a valiant fight, but they couldn't overcome the sheer size and strength of Omos. He delivered his two-handed chokeslam to Erik for the victory.

The Viking Raiders made their return to WWE programming the night after WrestleMania 37 in April after Ivar missed several months because of injury. It wasn't long after that they put themselves in contention for the Raw tag team titles.

On the June 7 edition of the red brand, Erik and Ivar won a tag team Battle Royal to become the No. 1 contenders and earn a future title shot against Styles and Omos.

The match was originally scheduled to happen Monday during the first episode of Raw in front of fans in well over a year, but after Bianca Belair vs. Bayley was removed from the Money in the Bank card because the latter suffered an injury, the tag title match took its place.

On the go-home episode of Raw before Sunday's PPV, the combatants in the tag title match faced each other in a pair of singles bouts.

Ivar scored a shocking victory over Styles, but Omos seized momentum back by beating Erik, meaning both teams had big wins to their credit entering the event.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Styles and Omos haven't been teaming for long, but they have experienced a great deal of success together. In their first match as a team, they beat New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

They followed that up with successful title defenses against The New Day and the team of Elias and Jaxson Ryker, giving them a perfect record in basic tag team matches ahead of Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders haven't been back for long since their lengthy layoff, but they have far more experience as a team.

They held the NXT and Raw Tag Team Championships together previously, and their partnership dates back to their time in Ring of Honor.

While The Viking Raiders had the experience advantage as a team, Styles and Omos left Money in the Bank with their championship reign intact.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).