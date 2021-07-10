7 WWE Wrestlers Who Could Star in a Current-Day nWo

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

This week marked the 25th anniversary of the formation of one of the most popular and influential stables in pro wrestling history, the New World Order.

The group was started when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW and began invading episodes of Nitro. During their first big match at Bash at the Beach 1996, Hulk Hogan joined them to form the trifecta that would serve as the backbone of the group for almost three years.

As time progressed, the faction added more members to its ranks. Eventually, this caused the group to become crowded and necessitated the need to split it up into separate groups because of issues growing between certain members.

The nWo fizzled out, and so did WCW soon after, but it remains one of the most successful groups in wrestling history and still pushes merchandise to this day.

One big thing Hollywood and pro wrestling have in common is the inability to move on from the past. The film industry is constantly churning out remakes, reboots and revivals, and pro wrestling is just as likely to revisit storylines and feuds from the past that proved successful.

The value of the nWo brand makes it a prime target for WWE to introduce a new incarnation at some point just to capitalize on the press it would garner. Let's take a look at which current WWE Superstars would be perfect for a new version of the New World Order.

We will focus on trying to replicate the original formula by matching Superstars for specific roles in a heel faction.