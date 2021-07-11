NFL Teams Stuck in a Rut Heading into 2021

0 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Every team in the NFL wants to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To hold up the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the Super Bowl. To be champions.

But only one of 32 clubs gets that distinction. There are a fistful of legitimate contenders to claim that title in 2021—maybe eight to 10 at most. For every one of those good teams, there's a bad one—a franchise whose Super Bowl hopes are more delusion than aspiration.

However, there's something that can be even worse than being bad. Being stuck.

For some squads, being stuck means a record of futility that stretches back for years—and likely forward for the foreseeable future. Others still are stuck in the netherworld between good and bad—the limbo of so-so.

There are different reasons why, but every team on this list knows these three things are true in 2021.

First, Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles is a pipe dream.

Second, each and every one of the teams on this list is stuck.

And third…being stuck sucks.