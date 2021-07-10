1 Surprise Trade Target for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Every NBA team's offseason goal is to enter the upcoming campaign better than it exited the last one. Franchise-specific aims vary depending on where the club in question sits on the rebuilding-to-contending spectrum, but they all want to get better.

The available tools: internal development, free agency, the draft and trades.

Here, we'll focus on that last one by zeroing in on some out-of-the-box potential trade targets for every team.

There's not much shared space in a Venn diagram featuring "surprising" and "plausible" circles, but we'll do our best to hit that sweet spot in the center. The idea is to find a target who'd help the team improve a particular weakness in its profile.

Hopefully, it'll be one you haven't seen suggested several times before.