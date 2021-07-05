WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 5

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

We're just under two weeks away from the annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but the red brand has already set up all of its storylines for the show, so this week's Raw was all about keeping things moving and making each feud more important.

After taking a brutal chop block to the back of her knee from Rhea Ripley last week, Charlotte requested time to address her status on Monday's show.

The Miz also secured a non-wrestling segment for a special MITB episode of Miz TV. His guests were the four participants in the men's Money in the Bank match from Raw: Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle and Drew McIntyre.

Speaking of Riddle and Morrison, they met for a rematch after both men were counted out during their encounter last week. We also saw Bobby Lashley team up with MVP to face Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a tag team match.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's WWE Raw.