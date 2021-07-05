Packers Players Who Can Climb Depth Chart with Impressive Camp

0 of 3

Leon Halip/Associated Press

The biggest storyline heading into Green Bay Packers camp is the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As the reigning MVP prepares to face off against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in Capital One's The Match on Tuesday, there's no telling when or whether the unhappy signal-caller will report to camp.

While Green Bay plays the waiting game with its best player, it must continue preparing for the coming season. The Packers have a playoff-caliber roster even without Rodgers and will need to find the 53 best players to carry into 2021.

Rodgers will undoubtedly walk into a starting role if and when he does return, but things won't be so simple for other players. It can be difficult to crack the starting lineup on a roster with this much depth and talent, and some players will have to impress ahead of September to see significant playing time in 2021.

If new standouts do emerge, though, it's only going to make Green Bay better. Here we'll examine three players who could climb the depth chart with impressive performances in camp and in the preseason.