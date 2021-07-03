NFL Teams Facing Make-or-Break Seasons in 2021

0 of 5

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

This season is the end of the road for some NFL teams.

For would-be contenders with an all-in approach to roster building, the bills come due at some point. Straddling the salary cap is only viable for so long, and the core pieces of the contention push won't remain young forever.

Likewise, for rebuilders, the leash is only so long before the results-oriented league demands a fresh start if progress isn't clear. For some teams—like Cleveland with Freddie Kitchens after 2019—a new staff has just one year to get it done.

Below, let's look at the teams facing the most critical make-or-break seasons in 2021 based on roster maneuverings and cap outlooks. The contenders might have to blow it up after this season if they fall short, and at least one rebuilder will likely have to reset again if progress isn't clear.