Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and the Best Dream Matches in WWE Since 2000

Photo credit: WWE.com

Every pro wrestling fan has fantasized about seeing their favorite Superstars take on legends. It's a fun part of fandom that creates matchups that rarely come to fruition. However, such contests become a reality every now and then.

Over the past decade, WWE has embraced this concept and garnered varying results. For example, it was the premise for AJ Styles' highly anticipated title match against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.

Unfortunately, their showdown didn't quite live up to the hype, which is curious because the two have since had great TV matches together. It was always going to be tough to top their legendary clash at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 10, but there was something missing. Honestly, even their Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank 2018 was better in retrospect.

This wasn't the first encounter that didn't live up to high expectations. After all, we remember how well Sting vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 31 turned out. But it's hard to complain too much because many fantasy matchups such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. CM Punk will never happen.

Nevertheless, WWE has delivered some great moments in the past 20 years, and it seems The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could be the next high-profile bout on the docket. In the meantime, let's take a look at 10 of the best dream matches since 2000.