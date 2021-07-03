The Best Known Golfers Among NFL Players

0 of 8

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

NFL players are constantly working to develop their on-field talents, but the pursuit of a Super Bowl ring isn't their only interest. Many of them also spend time on the golf course.

And as you'd expect from elite athletes, they're often pretty darn good too.

Throughout the year, NFL players will participate in events that support a foundation or charity. Others will compete for a title in a Pro-Am tournament or simply hit the links for pure enjoyment. Along the way, several have become near-scratch golfers.

Retired players, such as Tony Romo and Peyton Manning, are not highlighted individually. Additionally, not every player is a verified top golfer; everyone here has a specific reason for inclusion.

All players mentioned are active as of the 2020 season, and the list is ordered alphabetically.