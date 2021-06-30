AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 30June 30, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 30
Two of wrestling's most prominent young stars squared off in an intensely personal grudge match in the main event of the June 30 episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Wednesday night on TNT as Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara battled The Pinnacle's MJF.
The much-anticipated showdown highlighted a broadcast that also featured a TNT Championship defense by Miro, a tag team title eliminator showdown pitting The Young Bucks against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo, and a momentum-swinging women's tag team match featuring champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD and top contender "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
Match Card
- Sammy Guevara vs. MJF
- Tag Team Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Rebel vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero
- TNT Championship Match: Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Miro
- Chris Jericho sits in on commentary
Announced for Wednesday's show are:
Coverage begins at 8 p.m.
Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Young Bucks
Eddie Kingston’s vendetta against The Young Bucks continued Wednesday night as he teamed with Penta El Zero Miedo to battle the AEW tag team champions in a special eliminator match. Matt and Nick Jackson hit the ring sporting new mustaches, which was somehow the story prior to the contest.
The champs worked over Penta, gaining control of the contest until a hot tag to Kingston turned the tide in the babyfaces’ favor. A superkick by Nick on the arena floor, though, allowed the Bucks to regain the upper hand.
Penta tagged back into the match and uncorked with a flurry of offense that included a corkscrew sunset flip. The Bucks answered, scoring a serious close near-fall broken up only after a last-second lunge. The Good Brothers attempted a distraction but Brandon Cutler accidentally sprayed Matt in the eyes. Frankie Kazarian wiped the heels out and the babyfaces scored the win.
Result
Kingston and Penta defeated The Bucks
Grade
B+
Analysis
Love or hate them, The Young Bucks are routinely part of the best match on any episode of Dynamite on which they are part of. This was no different as the in-ring work was action-packed, energetic and highly dramatic. The near-fall toward the end of the match that had the fans chanting “that was three” indicated just how invested the audience was in the action.
That the babyfaces finally got one over on the Bucks was a nice change of pace and something desperately needed after weeks of the heels building heat over the heroes.
It now appears, by way of their victory, Kingston and Penta will be up next to challenge for the titles. While a win would be a great way to payoff their long friendship and potentially set up a conflict for Jon Moxley’s return, they don’t feel like the team to end the Bucks’ lengthy reign.