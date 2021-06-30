AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 30

2 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Eddie Kingston’s vendetta against The Young Bucks continued Wednesday night as he teamed with Penta El Zero Miedo to battle the AEW tag team champions in a special eliminator match. Matt and Nick Jackson hit the ring sporting new mustaches, which was somehow the story prior to the contest.

The champs worked over Penta, gaining control of the contest until a hot tag to Kingston turned the tide in the babyfaces’ favor. A superkick by Nick on the arena floor, though, allowed the Bucks to regain the upper hand.

Penta tagged back into the match and uncorked with a flurry of offense that included a corkscrew sunset flip. The Bucks answered, scoring a serious close near-fall broken up only after a last-second lunge. The Good Brothers attempted a distraction but Brandon Cutler accidentally sprayed Matt in the eyes. Frankie Kazarian wiped the heels out and the babyfaces scored the win.

Result

Kingston and Penta defeated The Bucks

Grade

B+

Analysis

Love or hate them, The Young Bucks are routinely part of the best match on any episode of Dynamite on which they are part of. This was no different as the in-ring work was action-packed, energetic and highly dramatic. The near-fall toward the end of the match that had the fans chanting “that was three” indicated just how invested the audience was in the action.

That the babyfaces finally got one over on the Bucks was a nice change of pace and something desperately needed after weeks of the heels building heat over the heroes.

It now appears, by way of their victory, Kingston and Penta will be up next to challenge for the titles. While a win would be a great way to payoff their long friendship and potentially set up a conflict for Jon Moxley’s return, they don’t feel like the team to end the Bucks’ lengthy reign.