WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 20
WWE NXT is changing. Each week, this roster is evolving with established stars heading to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The July 20 edition continued to create the new foundation of the black-and-gold brand.
Raquel Gonzalez remains a dominant champion in NXT, but she faced a threat unlike she has ever battled. Xia Li demanded a shot at NXT Women's Championship for her honor and for Tian Sha, a group that has looked unstoppable since arriving together in NXT.
Diamond Mine has attempted to make a statement at the expense of NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida. The Japanese Superstar was ready to answer back in a tag team match alongside Bobby Fish, facing Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust.
Last week's show ended with Karrion Kross choking out Samoa Joe following a successful title defense. The enforcer of William Regal's will promised a response to the actions of the NXT champion.
The NXT Breakout Tournament continues to roll on. This week, Odyssey Jones and Andre Chase would make their NXT debuts in a one-on-one clash of power against speed.
Franky Monet has been an enigma in NXT, gaining power and importance without competing against top competitors. This week, she was glad to step into the ring again, though her latest opponent was unknown.
This jam-packed show promised much in an attempt to bring excitement back to a roster in flux.
Bobby Fish and Kushida vs. Diamond Mine
Samoa Joe called out Karrion Kross, but he was not yet in the building. William Regal demanded that Joe settle this feud peacefully. The Samoan Submission Specialist promised to end it but not peacefully.
Kushida and Bobby Fish attacked Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust on their way to the ring. This gave them a short advantage, but The Messiah of the Backbreaker turned it around by reversing Kushida's signature technical offense into a series of vicious backbreakers.
Fish got the hot tag and sent the heels reeling. Once again though, Diamond Mine shifted back momentum when Strong threw Fish back-first onto the apron. A final big hot tag got the NXT cruiserweight champion in the ring alone with Rust, making him tap out to the Hoverboard Lock.
Result
Fish and Kushida def. Strong and Rust by submission.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a solid match. However, it surprisingly lacked heat, even with the attempted hot start. There is not enough of a story yet to be excited about Kushida making Diamond Mine pay. The group should be built more first.
Malcolm Bivens should be relied upon more to hype this group. At the moment, the quartet lacks personality, and this early loss takes away from their mystique. Rust looks like he is the same man he always was, tapping out quickly when he got stuck in the Hoverboard Lock.
If the plan is for Diamond Mine to compete with top stables like Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma long term in NXT, the talent needs more direction and must win when it matters.
Franky Monet vs. Jacy Jayne
LA Knight mocked Cameron Grimes and forced him to carry his bags into the arena. Drake Maverick tried to help The Technical Savage, leading to Knight challenging him. Odyssey Jones made clear how much this NXT opportunity mattered to him.
Jessi Kamea walked out with Franky Monet, joined only after the bell rang by Robert Stone. Mandy Rose sat down on the announce table to watch Monet's work. Jacy Jayne got in a few good shots on Monet, but La Wera Loca put her down with the Glam Slam.
Result
Monet def. Jayne by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
The squash matches continue for Monet. Kamea and Stone did not add much to her act in the first appearance from the trio, but it is a slow build story. The most intrigue here was considering what role God's Greatest Creation plays with La Wera Loca.
This was not a bad segment. It was just the classic middle-of-the-road time filler for a future story. Monet can do more, and she has not yet. The first big match for Monet will truly begin to reveal how much NXT sees in her.
Kyle O'Reilly vs. Austin Theory
Kyle O'Reilly challenged Austin Theory due to comments made by Theory previously. Johnny Gargano told his protege he had to wrestle on his own this time.
Theory came in confident and asserted his strength early. He was answered by the strikes of KOR, who sent him reeling outside. The two went back and forth as O'Reilly wore down Theory more with a focused attack on the leg of the bigger man.
O'Reilly nearly made Theory tap out to an ankle lock. The big man nearly took the win off a spinning fireman's carry slam followed by a neckbreaker. However, Theory set off an anger in O'Reilly by grabbing the steel steps that led to him hitting a diving knee drop into the kneebar for a win.
Result
O'Reilly def. Theory by submission.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Theory and KOR had a great TV match together with limited story behind it. Theory has consistently improved as a performer since he joined The Way. This was a great showcase of that where he worked a smooth, clean, story-focused match with a top veteran.
This was ultimately about O'Reilly finding his "killer instinct" again. Theory was the right opponent to push him until he had to flip that switch. The stage is set even more for a final battle between KOR and Cole that can end this rivalry.