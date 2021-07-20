WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 20

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT is changing. Each week, this roster is evolving with established stars heading to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The July 20 edition continued to create the new foundation of the black-and-gold brand.

Raquel Gonzalez remains a dominant champion in NXT, but she faced a threat unlike she has ever battled. Xia Li demanded a shot at NXT Women's Championship for her honor and for Tian Sha, a group that has looked unstoppable since arriving together in NXT.

Diamond Mine has attempted to make a statement at the expense of NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida. The Japanese Superstar was ready to answer back in a tag team match alongside Bobby Fish, facing Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust.

Last week's show ended with Karrion Kross choking out Samoa Joe following a successful title defense. The enforcer of William Regal's will promised a response to the actions of the NXT champion.

The NXT Breakout Tournament continues to roll on. This week, Odyssey Jones and Andre Chase would make their NXT debuts in a one-on-one clash of power against speed.

Franky Monet has been an enigma in NXT, gaining power and importance without competing against top competitors. This week, she was glad to step into the ring again, though her latest opponent was unknown.

This jam-packed show promised much in an attempt to bring excitement back to a roster in flux.