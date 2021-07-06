Every NFL Team's Biggest Mistake of the Past 5 Years

0 of 32

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The biggest mistakes in the NFL can derail a franchise for years.

Fans of certain franchises simply don't need any examples. The wrong head coach, paying up on the wrong free agent, going all-in around the wrong drafted quarterback, not pulling the plug on struggling coaching staffs—examples seem endless.

Even a smaller sample size restricting things to only the last handful of years provides droves of examples and at least one big whiff by each franchise. How many teams passed on Patrick Mahomes? How many names has the coaching carousel chewed up and spit back out?

Zooming in on the last five years, these are the biggest mistakes made by each team.