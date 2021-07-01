NFL Youngsters Who Could Still Blossom into Stars in 2021

0 of 7

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Time is the most critical component to maturation. Only through experience—good or bad—can an individual grow. NFL players develop at differing rates.

Some take the league by storm. For example, no one expected Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to shatter the rookie passing touchdowns record. But he did.

Others require an adjustment period. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry didn't even break through with a 1,000-yard campaign until his third season. He's now led the league in rushing each of the last two seasons.

Situations differ. They can improve or worsen each offseason as teams jockey to improve their respective rosters. Coaching staffs can change as well, which has a dramatic effect on some individuals. Certain players just need time before the light bulb sparks.

Seven talents present the potential to reach stardom this fall.

In this particular case, those highlighted as possible breakout stars are all former first-round picks who underwhelmed to varying degrees, at least according to public perception.