Saints' Taysom Hill Carted Off Injured vs. WFT After Hit to Head

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was carted off the field in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after taking a hit to the helmet.

He was subsequently ruled out with a concussion.

Hill spent the first four years of his NFL career as a multifaceted playmaker for the Saints, tallying 22 total touchdowns (11 rushing, seven receiving and four passing) across 53 games.

His focus switched to quarterback in the offseason with the retirement of future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, but he lost the competition for the starting job to Jameis Winston.

He's tallied two TDs in his wide-ranging role so far in 2021.

The 31-year-old BYU product has remained mostly durable since joining New Orleans early in the 2017 season after going undrafted. He appeared in all 48 games over the past three seasons.

Winston should handle all of the quarterback snaps if Hill is sidelined. Trevor Siemian will move up the depth chart into the backup role.

Although Hill has provided value to the Saints offense in myriad ways over the years, he's always been focused on ultimately proving himself as a quarterback. Any type of extended absence via injury would be another setback in his effort to achieve that goal.