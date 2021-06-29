Predicting the Fates of NBA's Top 2021 Restricted Free Agents

0 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Restricted free agents aren't quite as free as it seems. Other teams can come with lucrative offer sheets, but the incumbent team's matching rights means there's little doubt about who's holding the power during the NBA offseason.

Particularly disgruntled RFAs can take back some leverage by signing a qualifying offer with their current team, as Kristaps Porzingis threatened to do back in 2019. But that's a risky path to unrestricted free agency the next offseason. If something goes wrong—injury or a decline in performance—the player will wish he'd sacrificed some autonomy in exchange for the multiyear deals that would have been on the table in restricted free agency.

That's why it's exceedingly rare for RFAs to sign qualifying offers. The risk-reward calculus favors restricted free agency.

Things could get interesting this offseason, as the overall free-agent crop is barren. Several teams have significant cap space, and some of them are in just the right phase of their growth process to invest heavily in young talents coming off their rookie contracts. Teams tend to spend whatever cash they've got, and that could lead to some eye-opening offer sheets.

Will incumbent teams match them, or let their valuable restricted free agents go?