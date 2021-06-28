7 MLB Managers on the Hot Seat

1 of 7

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

There are actually some reasons to suggest Torey Lovullo is deserving of an extension.

The Arizona Diamondbacks saw a 24-win improvement and made the playoffs in Lovullo's first season in 2017, earning him National League Manager of the Year honors. The D-backs then went a combined 167-157 over the course of the next two seasons and finished second in the NL West in 2019 despite trading Zack Greinke at the deadline.

However, the losing has been far more rampant in each of the past two campaigns, which is tough timing for Lovullo considering his contract is set to expire at the end of 2021.

Arizona's struggles have been utterly lamentable this season. The D-backs set a record for most consecutive road losses with 24 before Saturday's win at San Diego. They have looked downright uninspired at times, including a strange play where they allowed an injured Daniel Vogelbach to limp home during Thursday's matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Simultaneously, there have been a ton of injuries. Ketel Marte missed time at the start of the season. Kole Calhoun is still out. Of greater consequence is Arizona's decimated rotation, with all of Luke Weaver, Madison Bumgarner and Taylor Widener on the shelf.

The Diamondbacks parted ways with hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske earlier this month, so maybe that's actually an indicator Lovullo himself is in decent standing. General manager Mike Hazen also said he feels Lovullo can help "right this ship."

However, things could get dicey if the D-backs don’t start playing decent ball in the second half.