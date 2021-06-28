7 MLB Managers on the Hot Seat

7 MLB Managers on the Hot SeatJune 28, 2021
Players aren't the only ones who feel pressure.
Although the guys taking the diamond are under constant strain and pressure to perform, managers are also scrutinized on a routine basis. Whether it's lineup construction, bullpen decisions or a general lack of excitability, managers are frequently exposed to any number of criticisms.
There's also the pressure of winning and showing improvement in contract years. Remember the scene from the movie Moneyball, when former Oakland Athletics manager Art Howe tells Billy Beane he can’t manage on an expiring deal and Beane basically tells him to stick it out? That same kind of dynamic often plays out in front offices today.
This leads us to the focus of this piece: current MLB managers on the hot seat. These selections were made based on factors like pressure to win or progress shown—or lack thereof. There is a particular emphasis on managers on expiring contracts because of the uncertainty that comes with that situation.
Torey Lovullo, Arizona Diamondbacks
There are actually some reasons to suggest Torey Lovullo is deserving of an extension.
The Arizona Diamondbacks saw a 24-win improvement and made the playoffs in Lovullo's first season in 2017, earning him National League Manager of the Year honors. The D-backs then went a combined 167-157 over the course of the next two seasons and finished second in the NL West in 2019 despite trading Zack Greinke at the deadline.
However, the losing has been far more rampant in each of the past two campaigns, which is tough timing for Lovullo considering his contract is set to expire at the end of 2021.
Arizona's struggles have been utterly lamentable this season. The D-backs set a record for most consecutive road losses with 24 before Saturday's win at San Diego. They have looked downright uninspired at times, including a strange play where they allowed an injured Daniel Vogelbach to limp home during Thursday's matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Simultaneously, there have been a ton of injuries. Ketel Marte missed time at the start of the season. Kole Calhoun is still out. Of greater consequence is Arizona's decimated rotation, with all of Luke Weaver, Madison Bumgarner and Taylor Widener on the shelf.
The Diamondbacks parted ways with hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske earlier this month, so maybe that's actually an indicator Lovullo himself is in decent standing. General manager Mike Hazen also said he feels Lovullo can help "right this ship."
However, things could get dicey if the D-backs don’t start playing decent ball in the second half.
Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles
Brandon Hyde's future with the Baltimore Orioles is complicated for a variety of reasons.
For starters, Hyde was a rookie manager when he took over the O's ahead of the 2019 season. The parameters of his contract aren't really known, with executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias refusing to answer whether Hyde was under contract through 2022.
Granted, Elias said the club "hand-picked" Hyde, formerly a trusted assistant and bench coach with Joe Maddon's Chicago Cubs teams. Baltimore is also very clearly still in the early stages of its rebuild and simply doesn't have enough pitching to be competitive.
Then again, the O's currently have a .308 winning percentage. That's worse than Hyde's rookie season in 2019, when Baltimore posted a 54-108 mark. On a much smaller but still interesting note, Hyde has won just one of his 10 challenges thus far.
It would hardly be fair to look at Baltimore's roster and say Hyde has done a "bad" job. In fact, Elias himself gave Hyde credit and said he will not be judged based on the team's record in 2021.
Yet, the lack of clarity regarding Hyde's contract status does make it possible Elias and Co. will be hiring a new manager this offseason.
David Bell, Cincinnati Reds
Let's be honest here, it's hard for David Bell to look good when just about all of his relievers are struggling to provide quality innings.
The Cincinnati Reds rank sixth in the majors in runs per game and fifth in OPS. Their rotation ranks 13th in fWAR, with Luis Castillo (who was struggling previously) compiling a 1.96 ERA and .181 batting average against in his past six starts dating back to May 29. However, the bullpen ranks last in ERA and 26th in fWAR, which mostly explains why the Reds hover around .500.
The bullpen struggles aren't an indictment of Bell. He has no circle of trust. Tejay Antone's most recent injury (forearm) means it will only get more difficult to find high-leverage options. Despite some factors appearing out of Bell's control, though, his contract situation makes things perilous.
Cincinnati has a club option on Bell in 2022. The Reds have pretty consistently been considered dark-horse contenders in the NL Central the past few seasons, but they've made the playoffs just once (2020). Maybe owner Bob Castellini decides a new direction is necessary.
Realistically, Bell has mostly pulled the right strings aside from the curious decision to play Eugenio Suarez at shortstop at the start of the season. He has let Jonathan India figure things out and delegated time both to Tucker Barnhart and Tyler Stephenson behind the dish.
This could be a weird middle ground for Bell. He should almost certainly be extended if the Reds make a late push and register back-to-back playoff appearances. However, a mediocre second half could lead to a more tenuous situation.
Don Mattingly, Miami Marlins
Is it time for a fresh face in Miami?
Yes, Don Mattingly just led the Marlins to the playoffs in 2020. He has been committed to the rebuild and still appears to be that way with Kim Ng taking over as general manager. It's worth noting the Marlins have a plus-17 run differential entering Monday's slate and have probably deserved to be better than 11 games below .500. Still, Mattingly just hasn't quite been able to build a contender during his six-year tenure in Miami.
The Marlins failed to crack the 80-win mark despite having some strong talent in 2016 and 2017. Jose Fernandez's tragic death and the previous ownership's decision to trade Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich were out of Mattingly's control, while last season's playoff berth was a breath of fresh air. Unfortunately for Marlins fans, there hasn’t been any momentum this season, with Miami going 10-19 since May 27.
Mattingly agreed to a two-year extension after the 2019 season following speculation about his future, though he reportedly took a "significant" pay cut to do so. Perhaps the pay cut and willingness to be part of the process helped save Mattingly's job then, but the Marlins must again decide on his future, with a mutual option for 2022.
Maybe Ng and Derek Jeter still believe "Donnie Baseball" is the right man for the club, at least for another season. Alternatively, it could be time for someone new to man the bench in Miami.
Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins have probably been the most disappointing team in baseball this season.
Minnesota began the season with a 63.3 percent chance of reaching the postseason, per FanGraphs. Those odds had shrunk to just 2.6 percent as of Sunday. What will this frustrating season mean for Rocco Baldelli?
The Twins manager had tremendous success in his first two seasons, guiding the club to consecutive AL Central titles and winning AL Manager of the Year in 2019. Yet, the remarkable playoff futility continued, as the Twins were swept out of the postseason on both occasions.
Now, uncertainty is building with the Twins looking like deadline sellers and Baldelli's contract set to expire at the end of the season.
As is often the case with managers in his position, a lot has been out of Baldelli's control. Stars like Kenta Maeda (4.85 ERA), Miguel Sano (.709 OPS) and Josh Donaldson (.799 OPS) have struggled to perform to expectations. Both Mitch Garver and Byron Buxton have struggled with injuries. Offseason rotation additions J.A. Happ (5.83 ERA) and Matt Shoemaker (7.18 ERA) have been a mess, and the bullpen has been a disaster.
Then again, skeptics might wonder about Baldelli's essential refusal to name a true closer. Other curious pinch-running and positional-alignment decisions earlier in the season seemed to draw the ire of fans.
Perhaps Minnesota will chalk this one up as a lost season and extend Baldelli's leash into 2022. Alternatively, the Twins could pursue a more experienced manager going forward.
Luis Rojas, New York Mets
By all accounts, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas has done a pretty good job with the club.
The Mets are in first place in the National League East despite an anemic offense (29th in runs per game) and long stretches with an extensive amount of injuries. Yet, it's impossible to ignore how much pressure Rojas is facing.
Rojas had experience in the Mets organization as a minor-league coach and later a quality control coach when he was hired to replace Mickey Callaway ahead of the 2020 campaign. Despite the long-standing relationship and new ownership coming into play this season, he is on an expiring contract and essentially managing for his job.
There's no question the Mets have big expectations. That was true when Steve Cohen bought the team and really became clear when they pulled off the blockbuster for Francisco Lindor. This is a franchise that is hungry for success, and a lot of blame tends to go to the manager if success doesn't come.
On the one hand, Rojas has seemingly built up some good will.
John Harper reported last September that Rojas earned praise from internal and external sources as a strong communicator and someone who did not shrink from the moment. Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman was quick to defend his manager regarding an in-game decision back in April. Cohen recently said Rojas is "doing a fine job."
Again, though, the pressure to win and the fact that Rojas is on an expiring contract could mean this is a make-or-break season for him.
Aaron Boone, New York Yankees
Aaron Boone is probably the foremost figure when it comes to the hot seat.
The New York Yankees manager might have faced some questions regarding his job status after the Bronx Bombers posted a 33-27 mark and were eliminated in the American League Division Series last season. However, Yankees general managing partner Hal Steinbrenner was adamant Boone was the right manager for the club.
Yet, despite Steinbrenner's ringing endorsement, the Yankees did not extend Boone's contract. It will expire after this season, making the next few months all the more interesting.
New York head into Monday's action at 40-37 and are 5.5 games back of the second Wild Card spot in the American League. It's been a slog all season, particularly with many of the big bats struggling to get going and the rotation providing mixed results.
Naturally, Boone has grown testier with losing. He recently lashed out at Yankees MLB.com beat reporter Bryan Hoch (h/t SNY.tv) for asking a question trying to poke at the team's mindset.
The players are also growing more frustrated. Closer Aroldis Chapman had a meltdown in the dugout regarding Boone's decision to have him intentionally walk Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana this past Wednesday. Chapman later blew the save opportunity.
Earlier this month, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he and Boone "made this bed" and were "in this together," per Hoch. Jobs could certainly be at stake if New York fails to make the playoffs, especially since Boone is on an expiring deal.
All stats obtained via Baseball Reference or FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted. Stats are accurate prior to the start of play on June 28.