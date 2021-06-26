Wimbledon 2021: Schedule, Dates, Times, Live Stream and Predictions

Pool/Getty Images

Just two weeks after winning the French Open, Novak Djokovic enters Wimbledon as the favorite to win the men's singles draw.

Djokovic does not have to face Rafael Nadal in London, and Roger Federer is still working back to 100 percent after his knee injury. The No. 1 seed has a clear path to the final, and it would be a total shock if he does not contest the title game.

As it has been during the Big Three era on the men's side, the women's singles draw is far less predictable. That was evident at the French Open, where Barbora Krejickova won her first Grand Slam title.

Reigning champion Simona Halep withdrew from Wimbledon with an injury. That leaves Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina as the favorites heading into the first grass-court major in two years.

Wimbledon Information

Dates: June 28-July 11

TV: ESPN and ESPN2 (play begins at 6 a.m. ET daily)

Live Stream: ESPN app and ESPN.com.

Predictions

Novak Djokovic Inches Closer to Season Sweep

Djokovic has the potential to win all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal in 2021.

With Federer still on the mend and Nadal not playing in England, Djokovic is the clear-cut favorite to win Wimbledon for the third consecutive tournament.

The Serb has an easy draw, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev looking like the only threats on his route to the final. A rematch of the French Open final with Tsitsipas in the semifinals could be a fantastic match, and it might be Djokovic's first true challenge in SW19.

Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Federer all landed in the bottom half of the bracket, meaning Djokovic would only have to face one of them to hoist the trophy.

Medvedev, Zverev and Tsitsipas have qualified for Grand Slam finals, but none of them have been able to win a major yet. Until that happens, it feels difficult to pick any of them to win a draw that features two members of the Big Three.

Djokovic is in the best form of any men's singles player, and unless he suffers an upset, he should capture his third major of the season.

Elina Svitolina Breaks Through For 1st Major Win

Picking the women's singles champion at any Grand Slam has become an impossible task.

Five first-time Grand Slam winners have been crowned in the past three years, with Krejcikova being the latest one at Roland-Garros.

The recent first-place finishers on the women's side have not been the top seeds, but that could change at Wimbledon.

Elina Svitolina has a favorable draw in front of her, and she was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019.

The No. 3 seed does not have another top-15 player in her portion of the draw. The first top-10 seed she could play is either Serena Williams or Belinda Bencic, and that is assuming chalk holds in that portion of the draw.

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty faces a tough test in the first round against Carla Suarez Navarro, and she could have to go through Johanna Konta at her home major and the in-form Krejcikova just to reach the final eight.

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka could put everything together at a major and make a deep run, but her history of upset losses does not inspire much confidence. She has not gotten past the fourth round at any major.

Since 2018, Svitolina reached the final eight at five Grand Slams. She had back-to-back semifinal appearances at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.

If she takes advantage of her draw, Svitolina should enter the second week with loads of confidence and could join the growing list of first-time major champions on the women's side.