NBA Combine 2021: Prospects Who Boosted Their Stock After Friday's Scrimmages

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

There are only 60 players taken during the NBA draft each year, which means there are quite a few hopefuls who end up not getting selected. So every opportunity that a prospect has to impress pro scouts and coaches during the leadup to the event is crucial.

This week, many of the top players in this year's draft class have been participating in the NBA draft combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. After running drills early in the week, there were 5-on-5 scrimmages that took place Thursday and Friday, giving these prospects the opportunity to try to impress in a more competitive setting.

Many of the biggest names didn't play in these scrimmages. They've already shown that they should be taken early on draft night. However, for players who may or may not get drafted, these games were important for them to prove themselves in person.

Here's a look at three players who boosted their NBA draft stock during these scrimmages.