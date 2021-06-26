NBA Combine 2021: Prospects Who Boosted Their Stock After Friday's ScrimmagesJune 26, 2021
NBA Combine 2021: Prospects Who Boosted Their Stock After Friday's Scrimmages
There are only 60 players taken during the NBA draft each year, which means there are quite a few hopefuls who end up not getting selected. So every opportunity that a prospect has to impress pro scouts and coaches during the leadup to the event is crucial.
This week, many of the top players in this year's draft class have been participating in the NBA draft combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. After running drills early in the week, there were 5-on-5 scrimmages that took place Thursday and Friday, giving these prospects the opportunity to try to impress in a more competitive setting.
Many of the biggest names didn't play in these scrimmages. They've already shown that they should be taken early on draft night. However, for players who may or may not get drafted, these games were important for them to prove themselves in person.
Here's a look at three players who boosted their NBA draft stock during these scrimmages.
Joe Wieskamp, SF, Iowa
Wieskamp spent three seasons at Iowa and proved how valuable he can be on the wing. On Friday, those in attendance at the NBA draft combine got to see that up close.
In the first scrimmage of the day, Wieskamp scored a game-high 26 points and collected 10 rebounds. He heated up from behind the arc, going 6-for-10 on his three-point attempts. And with that, the 21-year-old may have ensured that he'll get picked at some point in the second round.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported that NBA scouts are expecting Wieskamp to get drafted. He had the former Hawkeyes standout going to the Indiana Pacers at No. 54 in his latest mock, but perhaps Wieskamp will now get taken earlier following this performance.
While Wieskamp is a strong three-point shooter (he shot 46.2 percent from behind the arc this past season for Iowa), he's also efficient from all over the floor, having shot 49.1 percent in 31 games in his junior campaign. His experience, along with his combine showing, could be a precursor for NBA success.
Jericho Sims, PF, Texas
In addition to Wieskamp, Sims was one of the "big winners" of the draft combine, according to ESPN's Chad Ford. Not only did Sims play well in his scrimmage, but Ford noted that he showcased his "elite size" and "athleticism" throughout the week.
The 6'10" Sims had 18 points and six rebounds while shooting 9-for-13 from the field in Friday's first scrimmage. Earlier in the week, he had a 44.5-inch max vertical jump, which tied for the second-best mark in the event's history, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. (Kenny Gregory had a 45.5-inch leap in 2001.)
Sims spent four seasons at Texas, so he has 119 games of college experience as he prepares to begin his professional career. This past season, he averaged 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 26 games for the Longhorns.
Heading into the week, it seemed like there was a chance Sims would go undrafted. Now, it's less likely that happens, considering how impressive he's been all week. These showings may have secured his spot as a second-round pick on draft night.
Quentin Grimes, SG, Houston
Grimes stole the show in Friday's second scrimmage (the final one of the draft combine), and he showcased exactly why there was a point when he was projected to go much higher in the draft. Perhaps it even helped him move further back up the board.
In 27 minutes, Grimes scored 27 points, which included going 7-for-12 from three-point range. However, there were other parts of his play that may have boosted his draft stock more, as it's always been clear that he can score.
Givony tweeted that Grimes demonstrated better passing skills and strong defense. That should have impressed the scouts in attendance and potentially improved where he'll get picked in the draft.
Grimes played three college seasons, transferring to Houston after spending his first year at Kansas. In 2020-21, he averaged 17.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 30 games, while also greatly improving at the free-throw line, where he shot a career-best 78.8 percent.