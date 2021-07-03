The Rock and the 7 Best Babyface WWE Champions Since 2000

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

From Bruno Sammartino to Bob Backlund to Hulk Hogan, WWE was built on babyface champions, and they continue to be an integral part of the company's success.

All of those aforementioned icons played important roles in helping establish WWE as a powerhouse in the pro wrestling world, largely thanks to their lengthy reigns as WWE champion. Each man was beloved by fans and became a household name.

That trend continued in the years that followed with The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and John Cena. The promotion thrived in different ways during their spells on top, as the three of them defined their eras.

In recent years, it's been difficult for faces to not only hold the gold for an ample amount of time but also maintain momentum and goodwill with the audience. WWE has typically done a better job of booking heel WWE champions to look stronger, but a few fan favorites have proved to be exceptions.

Outstanding babyfaces don't always make for the best WWE champions, however. Eddie Guerrero, Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio all captured the prestigious prize at one point or another in the past two decades but didn't have the most memorable reigns.

The following seven Superstars either had multiple runs with the WWE Championship or had one definitive title reign that carried the company through a particular period, all while exuding every quality that exemplifies an ideal babyface champion.