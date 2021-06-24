Steelers Rumors: Trai Turner in Talks with PIT After David DeCastro Release

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

On the heels of the surprise release of David DeCastro, the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking at Trai Turner as a potential replacement for their offensive line.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers had a recent visit with Turner in which he "proclaimed himself 100% healthy."

The Steelers announced on Thursday they released DeCastro after nine seasons with the organization.

There has been speculation that the Steelers made this move with DeCastro because the six-time Pro Bowler is contemplating retirement.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, DeCastro has had ankle issues "for quite some time" and recently had it evaluated after having surgery prior to the start of last season.

DeCastro was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft by the Steelers. He appeared in 125 games for the team over the past nine years and was named to the All-Pro first team twice (2015, 2017).

Turner spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers before being released in March. The 28-year-old started all nine games he played at right guard in 2020. He missed six games with a groin injury.

Prior to joining the Chargers, Turner spent six years with the Carolina Panthers. He was named to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015-19.