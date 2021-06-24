X

    Report: NFL to Allow Teams to Use Alternate-Color Helmets Again Starting in 2022

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Oversized football helmets are seen outside the stadium before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    It's a good day for fans of throwback NFL uniforms. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL will allow teams to wear alternate helmets starting in the 2022 season:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    NFL approved alternate helmets today for teams wearing throwback uniforms starting in 2022, per league sources. This opens the door to the defending world-champion Bucs wearing the old white helmets with the orange swashbuckling Buccaneer as early as 2022.

                                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

