Report: NFL to Allow Teams to Use Alternate-Color Helmets Again Starting in 2022

Report: NFL to Allow Teams to Use Alternate-Color Helmets Again Starting in 2022June 24, 2021
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
It's a good day for fans of throwback NFL uniforms.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL will allow teams to wear alternate helmets starting in the 2022 season:
