MLB Reveals Jerseys, Hats for 2021 All-Star Game Uniforms

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

MLB's All-Star Game hats and uniforms are here, and well...they're going to be polarizing.

The looks for the American League and National League were introduced Thursday, three weeks ahead of the 2021 Midsummer Classic, which is set for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

Fans were quick to point out MLB seemed to carry over planned designs for the Atlanta game while mixing them with a Colorado Rockies theme.

The All-Star Game was originally set for Atlanta before MLB moved it because of a new restrictive voting law in Georgia that activists say targets people of color, severely restricting their ability to vote.

It appears MLB and jersey manufacturer Nike did not have an alternative design for the jersey in place after the move and chose to instead move forward with the one already planned.

As it stands, we're looking at a bit of a strange combination of colors when teams take the field at Coors Field next month.