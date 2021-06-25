Every NFL Team's 2021 Breakout Player Candidate

0 of 32

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In the NFL, today's unknown can become tomorrow's superstar. The league has proved this time and time again as role players blossom into franchise cornerstones.

Four years ago, Derrick Henry was a good, if underutilized, power back for the Tennessee Titans. He had 744 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2017 before breaking out the following season. He topped 1,000 yards in 2018 and had 12 touchdowns, and he's been the league's rushing champion in each of the past two seasons.

Not every breakout leads to that sort of dominance, but young players become Sunday staples quickly in the NFL. As aging players begin to fade, someone is there to take their place.

Here, you'll find a look at one player from each team who has the talent, supporting cast and/or opportunity to break out in 2021.