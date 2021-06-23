X

    UFC's Luis Pena Allegedly Assaulted Girlfriend; Charged with Robbery, Battery

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 23, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    UFC logo outside the arena during a UFC 261 Fan Experience before a mixed martial arts event, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    UFC veteran Luis Pena was arrested on Friday and is being held at the Broward County Detention Center in Florida after he was charged with robbery, battery and criminal mischief, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

    Pena will remain at the Broward County Detention Center until he can be transported to Palm Beach County, where his arrest warrant was issued. He cannot be released on bail until he sees a judge in Palm Beach County, according to Raimondi. 

    Boca Raton Police Department affidavit obtained by Raimondi said Pena's girlfriend told police Pena grabbed her phone and threw it on the ground, breaking it. 

    That was enough to earn him a charge of robbery by sudden snatching. His girlfriend told police the pair then got into a physical fight that left her "with a small laceration on the left side of her lip as well as scratches and redness on her knuckles."

    The situation intensified later, when Boca Raton police officers got a tip that a suicidal Pena was planning to return to his girlfriend's home to kill her. The caller also told police Pena had a gun and a knife. When he was reached on the phone by officers, he did not provide a statement.

    The next day, officers spoke to Pena's girlfriend, who said she had a "lump" on her head from Pena punching her there while she was attempting to get him to leave the home, but she would not allow the group to see the injury. She also said he threatened suicide and showed her a gun on a FaceTime call weeks earlier. 

    Pena's attorney, Daniel Martinez, said his client is in need of professional help for his mental health issues, which he has spoken about on social media as recently as Wednesday: 

    Luis Antonio Pena @violentbobross

    People aren't comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I've needed for a long time. If you're struggling take it from me its okay to reach out

    "Luis, as many other fighters do, need help and not punishment," Martinez said. "Fighters have a very difficult job. They get hit in the head. We don't know what the long-term effects are."

    UFC executive vice president and chief business officer Hunter Campbell said the promotion will not book any fights for Pena "until it gets more information," per Raimondi. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Grading the Latest Ultimate Fighter Episode

      We hand out our grades for episode four of this season ✍️

      Grading the Latest Ultimate Fighter Episode
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Grading the Latest Ultimate Fighter Episode

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Kana Watanabe expects title shot with Bellator 261 win over Liz Carmouche

      Kana Watanabe expects title shot with Bellator 261 win over Liz Carmouche
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Kana Watanabe expects title shot with Bellator 261 win over Liz Carmouche

      Nolan King
      via MMA Junkie

      Video: Eryk Anders hopes to be rebooked vs. Ed Herman or Antonio Arroyo after UFC 263 win

      Video: Eryk Anders hopes to be rebooked vs. Ed Herman or Antonio Arroyo after UFC 263 win
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Video: Eryk Anders hopes to be rebooked vs. Ed Herman or Antonio Arroyo after UFC 263 win

      MMA Fighting Newswire
      via MMA Fighting

      Why Liz Carmouche chose Kana Watanabe fight at Bellator 261 over waiting for title shot

      Why Liz Carmouche chose Kana Watanabe fight at Bellator 261 over waiting for title shot
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Why Liz Carmouche chose Kana Watanabe fight at Bellator 261 over waiting for title shot

      Nolan King
      via MMA Junkie